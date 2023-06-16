The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that an embezzled employee be required to return an amount of 10,157 dirhams to the company in which he works. In the details, a company filed a lawsuit against an employee, in which it requested that he pay it an amount of 59 thousand and 319 dirhams, and that he pay it an amount of 10 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damage it suffered, and the legal interest of 9% until full payment, and obliging him to pay expenses and fees in return for fees. The lawyer, noting that he was working for her and embezzled from her the amount of the claim, which he admitted and was criminally convicted.

For its part, the court stated in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, “the plaintiff must prove what he claims of right and the defendant has the right to deny it,” noting that the evidence from the expert’s report (the plaintiff’s support) is that the minutes of the meeting attributed For the plaintiff and the defendant, it stated that the amount remaining on the defendant to the plaintiff is 10 thousand and 157 dirhams after he returned the amount of 18 thousand and 597 dirhams, and that the amount of 59 thousand and 319 dirhams is the difference between the defendant’s salaries and the amount in his bank account. The court indicated that the plaintiff did not request an investigation to prove that the amounts in the defendant’s account, which exceed his salaries, are sums embezzled from the plaintiff, and not acquired from the defendant for any legitimate reason. The papers were devoid of any evidence to prove the validity of what the plaintiff claimed, and the criminal judgment presented in the papers had been issued against the defendant in absentia, and therefore the court obligated him to pay her the amount of 10 thousand and 157 dirhams, which is indicated in the expert’s report, especially since the plaintiff Accordingly, he did not appear to make any payment or defense in relation to this amount, and the court rejects anything in excess of this amount in its case. The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand and 157 dirhams, and rejected her request for more than the amount decided.