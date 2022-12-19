Experts who spoke to Sky News Arabia consider that Al-Dabaiba, who is surrounded in his movements by internationally wanted militia princes, “exchanges benefits” with them and with international bodies. What he pays to protect those wanted.

And Abu Ajila Masoud, whose name is not included in any extradition agreement, but Al-Dabaiba called him, during a television statement, a “terrorist”, saying that he “made the explosives” that were used to shoot down the American plane in 1988 known as the “Lockerbie” case.

Among those wanted for trial by the militias are:

Abdul Ghani Al-Kakli

The leader of the so-called “Stability Support Apparatus”, known as “Ghaniwa”, and local sources indicated a possible role for him in the extradition of Abu Ajila.

Al-Kakli and his militia are accused of committing killings, arbitrary detention of individuals, including refugees, torture, imposing forced labor, and other crimes under international law, according to an Amnesty International report on May 4.

Amnesty wrote to the outgoing government regarding the complaints against Al-Kikli and his former deputy, Lutfi Al-Hariri, on April 19, and requested their dismissal and legal prosecution, but it did not receive a response.

Bidja and Amo

In Zawiya, west of Tripoli, Abd al-Rahman Milad, known as “Al-Bidja”, is active, accused of human trafficking and fuel smuggling, and was arrested by the Sarraj government in 2020, under European pressure.

But Al-Bidja only stayed for months in prison, and he was released in April 2021. Instead of trying him, Al-Dabaiba appointed him as the commander of the Naval Academy camp in Janzour.

To the west of Zawiya, Sabratha is located, where the “Al-Baraem” militia, affiliated with “Ahmed Al-Dabbashi”, nicknamed “The Uncle”, is active and involved in illegal immigration and fuel smuggling, and is wanted internationally in human trafficking cases.

The “Amo” militia continues to terrorize Libyans, as it was involved in clashes last Friday night with rival groups, which resulted in the death of at least two people.

“Belhadj” and “Badi”

In 2019, the Public Prosecutor previously issued an arrest warrant against him, on charges of attacking oil fields and ports and the Tamanhint base, murders and kidnappings, and seeking help from the Chadian and Sudanese rebels in the fighting between the Libyans.

In the stronghold of Al-Dabiba in Misrata, there is the commander of the “resilience militia”, Salah Badi, who is wanted internationally and imposed on him since 2018 by US sanctions.

Mutual benefits

The fact that Abu Ageila was handed over was revealing, according to the Libyan researcher in political affairs, Faraj Zaidan, who accuses al-Dabaiba of having agreed to hand over to win Washington’s support to stay in power for a longer period.

Zaidan warns that this matter means that the horizon of the presidential and parliamentary elections that the Libyans long for will remain far away, especially with Dabaiba entrenched in militias, offering protection and mutual benefits.

Reality policy

The Libyan journalist, Al-Hassan Al-Missoori, attributes the continued control of militia leaders on the ground, and their failure to hand them over to trial, to the security chaos prevailing in western Libya since 2011, and the political division in the country, which enabled them to possess weapons and use them to thwart attempts to arrest them.

He added, “Even if any party wanted to carry out a security prosecution against one of them, it would not be able to, because there is no authority to do so, while the matter is different for Abu Ageila, who does not have an armed force to rely on.”