Tragedy on the beach of Numana, where the young Lorenzo Ferri lost his life yesterday: he suffered an illness while practicing the sup

The boy who yesterday morning lost his life on the beaches of the Marche region, in Numana, where he had gone with some friends to practice SUP, was only 32 years old. For Lorenzo Ferri an illness that struck him as he was returning to the shoreline proved to be fatal. Resuscitated first by lifeguards and then by doctors, his heart finally stopped forever.

Astonishment, disbelief and so much pain a Numana and in Osimo for what happened yesterday morning, Thursday 20 July.

For Lorenzo and his friends it was supposed to be a day of fun and relaxation by the sea, but suddenly everything turned into a terrible nightmare.

The 32-year-old, who was practicing the SUP (Stand Up Paddle)a water sport in which the practitioner stands on a sort of surfboard and moves thanks to an oar, has begun to feel ill.

He managed to get back to shore on his own, near the Eugenio bathing establishment, but then he collapsed to the ground in convulsions.

The first to rescue him and ask for help were his own friends. THE lifeguardswho also knew him personally as he was from the area and also a frequent visitor to that part of the coast, first attempted to revive him, awaiting the arrival of medical rescuers.

For Lorenzo Ferri there was nothing to be done

He recovered from the Torrette hospital in Ancona the Icarus air rescue who transported the doctors to the spot, who lowered themselves onto the beach using a winch.

They too tried desperately to revive him, but unfortunately there was nothing to be done to avoid the worst. Lorenzo Ferri’s heart stopped forever.

Many present on the beach, who watched in astonishment at what happened. The most upset obviously the friends who were with him and who saw Lorenzo die with their own eyes without being able to do anything to avoid it.

In the Facebook profile picture Lorenzo poses with his child. A child who will now have to grow up without his dad. The 32-year-old’s girlfriend was also shocked, Joanna.