Her name was Megan Ebenroth, she was only 17 and she’s gone today. A brain-eating amoeba he took her away from the affection of her loved ones. The tragedy took place in Georgiawhere this girl died from a swimming in the lake. This parasite entered her body and caused her to waste away quickly. Everyone is still shocked by what happened.

Megan Ebenroth had suddenly felt ill. Her parents took her to the emergency room and the doctors immediately understood that the situation was serious. In intensive care they intubated her and put her in a pharmacological coma.

The diagnosis of brain infection, however, did not give her a chance. 11 days after admission she lost her life due to the severe infection. For the local authorities she would have contracted the infection right in the lake where she had swum a few days earlier.

Since 1962, it is the sixth case in Georgia. The amoeba affects those who swim in the fresh water of lakes and rivers, but can also be found in tap water. It enters through the nose and attacks the brain, causing damage that can even lead to death.

Photo source from Pixabay

The infection is very rare and manifests itself with severe frontal headache, fever, nausea, vomiting. Affected patients then experience stiff neck, convulsions, hallucinations, before coma. The infection progresses rapidly, causing death quickly.