A serious mourning struck the small community of Fiumicello. Unfortunately Barbara Smaniotto she died at 45, 6 months after the sudden illness that hit her. At first there seemed to be signs of improvement, right up to the tragic and heartbreaking ending.

Many are upset from this loss so painful and terrible. She left two kidsaged 11 and 10, her husband and all his family members.

According to information released by local media, this woman’s drama began on an evening of September 2021. Precisely in his home a Fiumicelloin the province of Udine.

On that day Barbara began to accuse a bad headache. When her husband got home, she has fainted too and seeing that his situation had suddenly worsened, the man decided to alert the rescue.

The doctors who intervened realized that his condition really was desperate. In fact, they ordered his urgent transfer to the hospital in Udine.

Barbara was subjected to all the necessary checks, but one emerged from the tests sad reality. The doctors unfortunately found out that she had acerebral hemorrhage ongoing and his life was in grave danger.

The tragic death of Barbara Smaniotto

In these 6 long months, there have been many improvements. In fact, all the doctors believed that he had a chance to survive. Were confident and they hoped he could do it.

However, on Sunday the tragic ending arrived. Barbara after a worsening sudden, has lost his life. The doctors could no longer do anything to help her.

The whole community and all of his family is destroyed for this sudden and heartbreaking loss. Everyone has described her as a woman always sweet and gentle. She had chosen to leave her job to be close to her 2 children. She left her husband, brother, parents and all the people who knew her.