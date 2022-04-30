British MP Neil Parish was accused by a British government minister and two other MPs of watching pornography on his cell phone in the plenary. The 65-year-old lawmaker admitted, but said he accidentally opened the content, which would have been “a mistake”.

According to the BBC, the allegations culminated in an investigation, which resulted in Parish being suspended from the Conservative bench this Friday (29). There is pressure for the deputy to resign, which Parish denies until the investigation is finalized.

“He would never do such a thing, let alone with people looking. The ladies (who accuse Parish) have every right to be angry because I would be too,” the deputy’s wife, Sue Parish, told the English newspaper The Times.

