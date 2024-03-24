Fariduni, accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus on February 23, posted a photo from Istanbul

One of those accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall posted on Instagram in February (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited) photos from Istanbul. This is reported by RIA News.

According to Shamsidin Fariduni's account, he made eight posts on February 23. Almost all photographs indicate the geolocation “Aksaray, Istanbul”.

Among the photographs posted there are photos of Fariduni himself, as well as photographs presumably taken at the Fatih Mosque.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Shamsidin Fariduni and three others accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall until May 22, 2024.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. After the fire started, they returned to the car they arrived in and left the city. They were detained only in the Bryansk region. Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of mourning.