The story of this man has already spread throughout the world through social networks, shared by all newspapers. Brian Beals57 years old, was released from prison on December 12th after 35 years in prison, for a crime he did not commit.

He had been convicted of the crime of a 6 year old child, 35 years of imprisonment, even though he continued to declare himself innocent. The case was recently reviewed by another judge, who ultimately declared him innocent and has ordered his release.

He was 22 years old, a student, when in 1988 he was accused of the murder of a 6-year-old boy. He had come home to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family. During those days however, Brian found himself having aheated argument with a drug dealer. She tried to calm his anger, but the man opened fire on her as she tried to get into his car. Two stray bullets they hit two people in the distance, unrelated to that discussion. Little Demetrius Campbell and his mother Valerie. It was she who accused the accused, testifying to saw him with the weapon in his hand. Statements that immediately led to the arrest, despite other testimonies from people present at the crime scene, who instead provided the identikit of that drug dealer.

Brian Beals' touching embrace with his sister and nephew

Today, 35 years after his conviction, Brian was released from prison by a new judge, who has declared innocent: “A serious miscarriage of justice.” At the exit from prison, waiting for him in tears, were his sister and niece: “I'm ready to start again.”

In the years spent behind bars, he dedicated himself to theater and, now that he is out, he has already given life to his first work. Work that tells the story of an ex-convict. He performed in a bar in Chicago and was greeted by warm and numerous applause.