A heartbreaking loss is the one that hit a family living in Bologna. Silvia Di Pietro a young mother of only 38, died after suffering a sudden illness in her home. Doctors have failed to do anything to help her.

News that it is widespread very quickly also in the community of Ascoli, where the woman lived in the past with her parents. In fact, many are writing gods messages of condolence on social networks.

The facts began in the morning of Thursday 28 April. Precisely in the home of the a Bolognain front of her husband’s eyes.

Until that day Silvia Di Pietro seemed to be staying Well. She had never had severe health problems and for them everything was proceeding normally.

However, the young woman began to accuse a sickness sudden. The husband when he understood the severity of his condition, he quickly alerted the doctors, who arrived at the scene in a few minutes.

Doctors quickly realized what the conditions were desperate, in fact, after having revived her for a long time in her home, they urgently transported her to the hospital. Their only purpose was precisely to succeed save herdespite the critical situation.

The tragic death of Silvia Di Pietro and the investigation into what happened

Transportation to the hospital for the mother turned out to be quite useless. In the end, the doctors had no choice but to see the terrible death.

Silvia was born in Rome, but at the age of 16 she was transferred with parents in Ascoli. After finishing high school she went to live in Bologna for the university and after graduating in engineeringshe remained in the city because she had met her husband Giovanni Castellazzi.

From their union a named child was born Thomas, who is now 4 years old and has suddenly been left without his mom. The body is now in the morgue, for more insights. Silvia left her son and all her family members.