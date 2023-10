Painting in Port-au-Prince pays homage to Jovenel Moïse, president of Haiti who died in 2021 | Photo: EFE/Johnson Sabin

Joseph Felix Badio, a man who allegedly planned the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, was arrested this Thursday (19) in Port-au-Prince, the country’s police spokesman, Gary Desrosiers, told EFE.

A former Anti-Corruption Unit agent who was fired for serious ethical misconduct, Badio was arrested in the afternoon inside a supermarket in Pétion-ville, in the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to the investigation, he is one of the main suspects in planning Moïse’s murder and was wanted by the Haitian National Police, who had issued an arrest warrant.

Moïse was tortured and killed at his residence in the Haitian capital by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians, on July 7, 2021. The then first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack.

The team of mercenaries allegedly had the complicity of agents from the specialized units of the National Palace responsible for guaranteeing the security of the head of government at various levels.