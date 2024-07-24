Darius, who planned the terrorist attack at Sheremetyevo, wanted to study intelligence in Ukraine

Mikhail Darii, accused of preparing a terrorist attack at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport, wanted to study at the Ukrainian intelligence academy. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the case materials announced by the state prosecutor in the Second Western District Military Court.

It is specified that Darius voiced this desire in November 2022.

Earlier it became known that those accused of preparing the terrorist attack at Sheremetyevo were promised three thousand dollars for the crime. It was reported that the money was supposed to come from Ukraine, but the fee never reached the recipients. According to the investigation, the men wanted to blow up fuel tanks at the central filling station at the airport. This was supposed to destabilize the situation in the country.