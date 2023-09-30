Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/30/2023 – 18:04

A woman suspected of participating in the attacks on January 8, in Brasília, was arrested on Friday night (29) by the Federal Police. The information was confirmed by the PF this Saturday morning (30). She was on the run in Paraguay and was wanted due to an arrest warrant ordered by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The arrest was carried out through international cooperation between the Federal Police and the Paraguayan authorities. The woman voluntarily presented herself to the Interpol National Central office in Asunción, capital of Paraguay.

In accordance with protocol between the two countries, the woman was handed over to Brazilian federal police in the city of Foz de Iguaçu, in Paraná, where she was arrested.

The woman, whose identity has not been confirmed, remains at the disposal of the STF and awaits transfer to the Federal District.

