Uncollected garbage in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti: death of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, deepened the political, humanitarian and security crisis in the country | Photo: EFE/Carvens Adelson

A businessman of Haitian and Chilean origin, who was once an informant for the US government, was sentenced this Friday (2) by a judge in Miami to life imprisonment for his role in the murder of the then president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, in July of 2021. The information is from the Washington Post newspaper.

Rodolphe Jaar is the first convicted in the case, which has ten other defendants charged by the prosecution in the Southern District of Florida awaiting trial.

Jaar was a drug dealer and in March had pleaded guilty to several of the charges against him. According to the prosecution, the businessman provided the money used to buy the weapons used in the crime, bribed Haitian officials responsible for Moïse’s security to facilitate the invasion of the then president’s home, and would also have provided food and accommodation to others involved in the plan.

The murder was committed by a group of around 20 Colombian mercenaries in Port-au-Prince. The death of Moïse, 53, has deepened Haiti’s political, humanitarian and security crisis.

The masterminds of the crime, a Venezuelan and a Colombian residing in the United States, intended to depose the president to replace him with another Haitian politician, who would have promised them infrastructure contracts. After discovering that he was unable, by the rules of the Haitian Constitution, to become president, the constituents began to consider a former Supreme Court judge for the position.

Faced with the impossibility of just removing Moïse from the country, because the group could not get an aircraft, the plan changed and began to aim at the death of the president.