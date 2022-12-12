The Scottish Attorney’s Office reported this Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022) that the third person involved in an attack in the country is arrested in the United States. The Libyan Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is accused of manufacturing the bomb that destroyed a plane in Lockerbie, in the southwest of Scotland, in December 1988. The attack killed 270 people of 21 nationalities.

“The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been informed that suspect Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in US custody”said the Scottish prosecutor, according to the news agency Associated Press🇧🇷

The attack is known as the most tragic in the UK. The investigation was conducted by British and US agents who identified two other Libyans: Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, convicted and died in 2012. Al Amin Jalifa Fhimah was declared innocent.

Scottish authorities have said they will continue to investigate for other perpetrators of the crime.

The Boeing 747, of the American company Pan Am, left London (England) bound for New York (USA) and exploded over Lockerbie, on December 21, 1988. The attack killed 259 passengers and 11 residents of the Scottish city. by the wreckage of the plane.