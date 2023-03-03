In Artyom, Primorsky Krai, accused of killing a doctor and capturing a child was taken into custody

Accused of killing a doctor and capturing his child in the city of Artem, Primorsky Krai, was taken into custody. This is reported in Telegram– the channel of the prosecutor’s office of Primorsky Krai.

“The court took the accused into custody for a period of one month and 26 days,” the agency said in a statement.

As reported in the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the region, on February 28, the defendant came to the doctor’s house. During the quarrel, he inflicted mortal wounds on the owner and hid the body behind the sofa. The 12-year-old daughter of the doctor who returned home became a witness to the murder. Having tied the girl, the criminal fled. The schoolgirl was able to free herself and contact her mother, who contacted the police.

According to the source RIA News in the law enforcement agencies of the region, the murdered was the head of the gynecology department of one of the city’s hospitals. On Tuesday, the Telegram channel of the Artyomovsk city hospital No. 1 announced the death of an obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest qualification category and the head of the department, Alexander Olshevsky.

