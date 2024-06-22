Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/22/2024 – 15:31

Brazilian doctor Charles Sá, the only survivor of an accident on the Otavi-Otjiwarongo road, in the Otjozondjupa region of Namibia, was arrested in the African country. The information is from the local news outlet The Namibian.

According to the publication, police spokeswoman Kauna Shikwambi said on Friday the 21st that the Brazilian, who was driving a Toyota Fortuner, was accused of culpable homicide and reckless driving.

The website did not mention the Brazilian’s name. According to the publication, the accident claimed nine victims, however, the police had only released the names of eight.

To the EstadãoItamaraty reported that it has been following the case since it was notified on the morning of Wednesday, 19th. “The Embassy ordered the immediate transfer of an employee from the post to the city of Otjiwarongo, close to where the accident occurred.”

Charles Sá and his wife, Natale Gontijo de Amorim, both plastic surgeons with a clinic in Ipanema, in the south of Rio, went to Africa to fulfill an old dream, as the doctor said on social media on Monday, the 17th.

“Today we begin our expeditionary safari through some African countries. We will cross Africa in a 4×4 SUV… just the two of us… without a guide… we will pass through several parks and reserves, contemplating primitive nature… its dynamics and its rules… last year we stayed for a few days in a single lodge (type of accommodation) in Sabi Sabi reserve. This year we will visit and stay in several lodges in different reserves/regions of Africa. Very happy to be able to fulfill this old dream”, wrote the doctor. The tour would last 15 days.

The couple posted photos of their arrival in South Africa. The next day, alone in a pickup truck, the couple was traveling along the Otavi-Otjiwarongo road, in the Otjozondjupa region, Namibia, when they collided head-on with another vehicle containing seven people. All occupants of that other vehicle died.

Natale was taken to the hospital, but she also succumbed to her injuries. According to local TV, the Brazilian lost control of the truck while overtaking and hit the other vehicle in the opposite lane.

This Wednesday, the clinic where the couple worked in Rio posted a note of condolence: “It is with immense sadness that we received the news of their death (…). Natale Gontijo was an exemplary professional, dedicated to medicine and the well-being of her patients. (…) In this moment of pain, on behalf of the Performa team, we deeply sympathize with Dr. Charles Sá and all his family and friends. (…) We hereby express our most sincere regret and offer our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers. May the soul of Dr. Natale Gontijo rest in peace.”

On social media, family members report that Sá is from Rio Grande do Norte and had been married to Natale for more than 20 years. She is from Minas Gerais, but they both lived in Rio, where they maintained one of the clinics – they also worked in Belo Horizonte and Natal. For more than 20 years, Natale was an assistant to Ivo Pitanguy, one of the best-known Brazilian surgeons.