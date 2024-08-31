Ciudad Juarez.- Agents of the Specialized Investigation Unit for Robbery Crimes of the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office, obtained the indictment against José Alonso CG and/or Rubén Arturo CG for their probable responsibility in the crime of qualified robbery. The Control Judge determined that there is sufficient evidence of their participation in the multi-million dollar robbery of various merchandise from the companies “Ferrominio Diseño y Construcción” and “Soyo Construcciones SA de CV”. The accused kept the stolen goods in a house located on Sendero de San Isidro and Sendero de Pamplona streets, in the Sendero de San Isidro subdivision, where merchandise valued at approximately one million 200 thousand pesos was seized on August 24 through an operation coordinated with the State Public Security Secretariat. José Alonso CG and/or Rubén Arturo CG was arrested through an arrest warrant issued by a judge. The court upheld the pretrial detention and resolved the legal situation of the accused, in addition to setting a four-month deadline for the conclusion of the complementary investigation.