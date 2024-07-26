Accused of Moscow car bombing transported from Turkey to Russia

Evgeny Serebryakov, a 30-year-old native of the Volgograd region and accused of blowing up the car of the officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Torgashov, was brought from Turkey to Russia.

According to the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Serebryakov was detained in Bodrum by FSB and Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs officers with the assistance of Turkish special services and law enforcement agencies.

Interpol participated in the capture of Serebryakov

As the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk said in Telegram-channel, the department’s employees, together with FSB operatives and investigators from the Investigative Committee (IC), quickly established Serebryakov’s identity and also received information that on the morning of July 24, he flew to Turkey.

The employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia sent information to their Turkish partners about the identity of the suspect, his description and possible location. As a result of the coordinated work of the law enforcement agencies of the two countries through Interpol channels, he was detained by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey in the city of Bodrum on the same day. Irina Volk official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

The suspect was taken to the Investigative Committee for further investigative actions in the criminal case of attempted murder and illegal trafficking of explosive devices.

The accused could have been recruited remotely

According to the source, Serebryakov could have been recruited remotely in Russia. Law enforcement officers are currently analyzing his social networks and personal data.

In addition, the Ukrainian trace is being checked. In the profile, the suspect indicated his first and last name in the Ukrainian manner – “Yevgen Serebryakov”. Investigators assume that the man could have been recruited by the Ukrainian special services and acted on their instructions. At the same time, according to the investigation, Serebryakov was part of a criminal group, the roles in which were clearly distributed.

In addition, a parishioner of the Greek Catholic parish in Moscow said that Serebryakov was an altar boy in the crypt. The general vicar of the Catholic Archdiocese of the Mother of God, priest Kirill Gorbunov, confirmed that the man appeared in the cathedral.

Neighbors noted that Serebryakov was intelligent and had never been involved in scandals. However, some neighbors thought he was strange.

The explosion of a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV occurred on the morning of July 24. At that time, a woman and a man aged 49-50 were in the car. As a result of the incident, parts of the driver’s legs were torn off, and his companion received lacerations to the face. It was later revealed that the victim was a colonel, the head of one of the General Staff units. The bomber tried to hide in Turkey and from there escape to Greece.