





Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) raised his tone against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after being accused of lying during the Band debate this evening. When talking about the pandemic, in which the PT criticized the delay in purchasing vaccines, Bolsonaro, in addition to defending the government’s actions, replied to the PT, saying: “Don’t keep lying, it’s bad even for your age. For your past I won’t say, because your past is regrettable. In response, PT called his opponent the “king of fake news” and “stupidity”.

“You are a lie, because the numbers are there in the press every day. You are the king of fake news, king of stupidity, of lying to Brazilian society, and you lied about the vaccine all the time, neglected the vaccine, and Brazil today carries the curse that has more deaths from covid. It is regrettable”, said the PT member, who again criticized the president for not visiting victims of the disease, but having gone to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Lula also criticized the president’s constant speeches against childhood vaccination.

“He made a speech on top of his wife’s coffin and is being moved by his mother-in-law”. replied Bolsonaro, about a speech by the former president who mentioned having lost a mother-in-law to the disease. Regarding visits to victims of covid, Bolsonaro justified that not even family members could attend and said he went to hospitals. “I don’t need to advertise what I do,” he said. “I was moved, I worried about each death in Brazil,” said the president.







