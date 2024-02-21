The former FBI informant accused in the United States of lying to the agency about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's relationship with a Ukrainian energy company admitted that he received information from Russia's secret services.

The report by the special prosecutor in charge of the case, David Weiss, stated this Tuesday (20) that Alex Smirnov, by his own admission, has links with foreign secret services, including Russian ones.

The informant told authorities that he met with these contacts, including in November 2023, when a source provided him with information about Russian military operations in another undisclosed country.

Smirnov was detained on February 14, in the state of Nevada, when returning from an international flight. He had planned to travel for two days to spend months in various countries, during which time, according to his own description, he was supposed to meet with representatives of various intelligence agencies and governments.

During his February 14 interrogation, he confessed that agents associated with the Russian secret services contributed to the spread of the story about the Biden family.

Smirnov had told FBI agents that US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter had received US$5 million (R$24.6 million) each from the company Burisma between 2015 and 2016, which was not true, according to the indictment filed in a California court last week. Hunter Biden served on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019.

The man falsely claimed to the FBI that Burisma employees told him they hired Hunter Biden because he would “protect them, through his father, from all kinds of problems.”

Republican politicians claim, through statements like his, that Biden's family – especially his son Hunter – received more than US$15 million (R$73.9 million) from foreign companies and governments in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan , Romania and China between 2014 and 2019, while its partners would have received another US$9 million (R$44.3 million).

Smirnov, who has worked as an FBI informant since 2010, faces two criminal charges, one for giving fraudulent testimony to a government agent and another for falsifying documents in a federal investigation.

One of the Russian contacts Smirnov spoke about was described by him as the son of a former Russian executive, but also as someone who allegedly controls two groups of people in charge of planning assassinations in a third country, as a Russian representative abroad, and as someone with links to Russian secret services.