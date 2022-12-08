Before ousted president Pedro Castillo attempted a coup d’état in Peru and was arrested, he was the target of six investigations into using the presidency to benefit himself and survived two impeachment attempts in just over a year in office.

In October, Peruvian Attorney General Patricia Benavides pointed to signs of irregularities in Castillo’s government, which would have reversed public hiring for its own benefit. The former socialist president is suspected of having fired his interior minister, Mariano González, with the aim of suspending an investigation against allies.

Castillo was also accused of being allied with members of the controversial organization Movadef, indicated by the police as the political arm of the Peruvian guerrilla group, something they deny.

Yenifer Paredes, Castillo’s sister-in-law, was arrested on August 29, accused of being part of that network. Lilia Paredes, former Peruvian first lady, and two of her brothers, Walter and David, are also under investigation.

Castillo and his defense, formed by lawyers Benji Espinoza and Eduardo Pachas, have repeatedly denied the allegations. The politician denies the accusations that also involve his family and his closest circle of collaborators. In this scenario, the former president was forced to reconfigure his cabinet four times in just six months.

Although Castillo was removed after trying to dissolve Congress and implement an “emergency government”, the popularity of congressmen is also at a low point in the country, which is going through a serious political crisis. The Peruvian Congress faces high unpopularity also due to corruption scandals. Disapproval reaches 86% in polls. Castillo was rejected by 70%.

who is castillo

A teacher, Castillo was elected president of Peru in July 2021. Prior to that, he was a union leader, gaining national prominence in 2017 after leading a teachers’ strike for pay increases that lasted nearly three months. He ran in the elections for the left-wing Free Peru party, promising to raise teachers’ salaries.

Castillo defined himself during his campaign as a social fighter and said in the elections that he would end social conflicts. Free Peru’s general secretary had previously said that he represented the oldest position on the Peruvian left.

Until 2017, Pedro Castillo was part of the Peru Possível party, founded by former president Alejandro Toledo, who is imprisoned in the United States, after the Peruvian judiciary ordered preventive detention for involvement in bribery with Odebrecht. The accusations were denied by Toledo.

Earlier this month, Congress accused Castillo of having a “permanent moral inability” to govern, for the third time since taking office. During the session, a motion was also approved to invite the president (now removed) to exercise his defense exactly on December 7, the day on which the document that could depose the politician would be put to the vote. It was the third attempt to remove him from office and the fifth by an incumbent president in the past five years.

The ousted president was born in the city of Tacabamba, in the province of Chota, in northern Peru, in 1969. The region, which is home to the largest gold mine in South America, is one of the poorest in the country.