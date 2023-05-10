Those accused of the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira reversed the confession they had made to the local police and began to claim self-defense. They were heard in a hearing at the Federal Court on Monday (8.May.2023) and stated that Bruno would have shot 1st.

In an interview with Brazil AgencyDom’s family lawyer, Rafael Fagundes, said that, in the previous hearing, the accused had confessed that they shot first.

“This movement is natural. It is their right to defend themselves, even if the version they have presented is not supported, either from a logical point of view, or from the point of view of the evidence in the case file”said the defense attorney.

The hearing in the Federal Court took place in Tabatinga, in the State of Amazonas, by videoconference, since the accused Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, Oseney Costa de Oliveira and Jeferson da Silva Lima are imprisoned in federal prisons. The 1st is in Catanduvas, Paraná, and the other 2 in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul.

This was the 1st testimony of the accused to Justice. They were the last to be heard in the process. Witness statements had already been taken at previous hearings. According to the lawyer, “the only dissonant version [de que eles são culpados] is the one given by the relatives of the accused, who did not even promise to tell the truth”.

Fagundes informed that now the parties involved in the process will request their latest evidence, and may ask for new steps, such as the attachment of documents, dispatch of letters, request for information. Afterwards, the judge will decide whether the accused will go to a popular jury. However, there is no deadline for this decision.

Historic

The correspondent of The Guardian and the Brazilian indigenist were executed in June 2022. They worked together to denounce socio-environmental crimes in the Vale do Javari region, where there is the highest concentration of isolated and recently contacted peoples in the world.

Dom Phillips intended to publish a book on the issues that affect the territory and was investigating the information at the time. In the TI (Indigenous Land) Vale do Javari, in the Amazon, there are 64 villages of 26 peoples and about 6,300 people.

The police authorities placed under suspicion at least 8 people, for their possible participation in the homicides and in the concealment of the corpses. At the end of October 2022, the alleged mastermind of the murder, Rubens Villar Pereira, was released on bail after posting bail of R$15,000.

With information from Brazil Agency