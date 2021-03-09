None of the accused in the case of the murder of Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkey Andrei Karlov pleaded guilty.

The last word of the defendants was heard by the second Ankara court on especially grave crimes at a meeting on March 9. All the defendants appeared before the court via video link, declaring their innocence to the incident, writes “RIA News”…

Earlier that day, the court sentenced the organizers of the assassination of Ambassador Karlov to two life sentences. In total, five people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of the murder of a diplomat.

Thus, Salih Yilmaz was found guilty of “giving the order” to the murderer Mevlut Altintash and sentenced to two life terms. A similar punishment was received by Shahin Sogyut, whom the court recognized as “the killer’s curator”. The rest received one life sentence each.

The court also sentenced six accused to prison terms of five to nine years. Five were acquitted.

Moscow expressed satisfaction that the Ankara court ruled on Karlov’s murder. A significant share of responsibility for what happened is borne by certain circles, which, on the eve of the assassination attempt on the ambassador, artificially whipped up negativity in the media and social networks around Moscow’s actions in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry also noted that they expect to continue close cooperation between the Russian and Turkish investigative bodies, as well as to promptly receive comprehensive information from Ankara on the results and conclusions of the trial, including on those who ordered the assassination attempt and its organizers.

The trial began last December. In total, 28 defendants were involved in the case, including the head of the “terrorist group of Fethullahists” Fethullah Gülen and a former civil servant Shahin Sogut, who is suspected of ordering the perpetrator of the crime.

Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkey Andrei Karlov was killed on December 19, 2016 during his speech at the opening of the photo exhibition “Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the Eyes of a Traveler” in Ankara.

The attacker – 22-year-old Mevlut Altintash – was eliminated on the spot. Later, the head of the Guru media group, Hayreddin Aydinbash, and the organizer of the exhibition, Mustafa Timur Ozkan, were arrested, who claims that he was not involved in the crime. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a terrorist attack. The diplomat was awarded the title of Hero of Russia posthumously.