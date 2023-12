Act of solidarity with Israel at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin last weekend: detained suspects planned terrorist acts against Jewish sites, German prosecutors reported | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German authorities reported this Thursday (14) that four people were arrested in the country and in the Netherlands, accused of being members of the terrorist group Hamas and planning attacks against Jewish sites.

According to information from the BBC, three of the suspects were arrested in Berlin and one in the Netherlands. Prosecutors pointed out that the detainees intended to store weapons in the German capital for a possible attack.

According to them, the three detained in Berlin are Lebanese and Egyptian. Earlier, authorities in Denmark announced the arrest of four suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the country.

The accused who was arrested in the Netherlands was also a suspect in the Danish investigation, but for now a link between the two operations has not been confirmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated in a post on detainees in the country had links to the terrorist group.