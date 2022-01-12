The German newspaper, Die Welt, quoting a German intelligence report, stated that the Islamic Center in Hamburg is “a cultural wing of Iran in Europe and a political arm of Iran, which takes civil, cultural and development work as a framework to facilitate its movement among Arab and Muslim immigrants, and to market the political and religious values ​​​​of the ruling regime.” In Tehran, and providing support to entities and individuals classified on terrorist lists, such as the former commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

According to a report by the newspaper, the intelligence concluded that the center is linked to the office of the Iranian leader, Ali Khamenei, and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, classified on terrorist lists in Germany, with its political and military wings.

This decision to exclude the center is not new in Germany, as the government had previously applied penalties to cultural and advocacy centers, which it considered an advocate of extremism and contrary to the values ​​of the German constitution.

In mid-2020, German intelligence revealed the presence of 1,050 supporters and members of Hezbollah in Germany, forming a “strong network to pool their activities in the West and Europe, and to obtain financial and logistical support through donations.”

It was also noted – according to the intelligence report – that these associations are working to “strengthen the bonds of the Lebanese living in Hamburg with Hezbollah, especially since there are 30 party supporters in Hamburg alone.”

In conjunction with the ban of Hezbollah, with all its structures in Germany, about two years ago, a report issued by the security apparatus in Bremen, northern Germany, said, “The Mustafa Center collects donations and transfers them to Hezbollah and the families of the fighters, and also contributes to strengthening ties between supporters of the militias backed by the Guard. The revolutionary in the German city and the leadership in Lebanon.

Among the activities that reflect the degree of Iranian influence on these centers, is the annual march launched by what is known as the “Islamic Association of Shiite Communities in the World”, in coordination with the “Islamic Center in Hamburg”, under the slogan “Quds Day,” according to Iranian political analyst Mahdi. Ubai, to present the Iranian regime as an incubator for the Palestinian cause.

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Uqbaei pointed out that the hard-line cleric Reza Ramadani, who holds the position of head of the Islamic Center in Germany, is himself a member of the “Council of Experts” in Tehran.

The political analyst pointed out that the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance established in the mid-nineties the Culture and Islamic Relations Organization (ICRO), headquartered in Qom, Iran, with the aim of training preachers, clerics and imams to pass on the ideas of the “Wali al-Faqih” in the world.

Tehran allocates huge expenditures from the state’s general budget to support cultural and advocacy centers in the West, to penetrate European capitals, and implement the political and ideological agenda of the Revolutionary Guards, according to Oqbaei.

Uqbai concluded his speech by saying: “$853 million was allocated in the budget ending in March 2019 to 12 cultural and religious institutions in Europe, with an estimated increase of 9 percent over 2018, but the new and proposed budget has not been disclosed yet.”