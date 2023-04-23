The Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in Moscow confirmed the death in SIZO-4 in Severny Medvedkovo of a man accused of indecent acts against his minor daughter. This was reported to journalists in the press service of the capital’s Federal Penitentiary Service on Sunday, April 22.

“On April 22, a defendant under Part 4 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, born in 1973, ”the press service said.

The Federal Penitentiary Service added that a medical worker of the pre-trial detention center, as well as the city ambulance brigade, were called to the scene. The cause of death was a chronic illness.

The Investigative Committee and the prosecutor’s office were informed about the incident, the penitentiary service specified.

The case of the accused of indecent acts against his 13-year-old daughter was considered in the Babushkinsky Court of Moscow.

Prior to that, on February 17, 73-year-old Nikolai Bukhonin, who was in custody on a case of sexual abuse of children, died in a Moscow pre-trial detention center. He was reported to have died from severe injuries he received in January 2022. An investigation is underway into the death of the detainee.