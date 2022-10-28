He had killed his mother and was waiting to appear before the judge: Rowan Thompson suddenly dies before the trial

The story of Rowan Thompson, the 18-year-old who died in 2020 before being tried, shocked the whole world. After two years, the truth about what really happened to her emerged.

Rowan Thompson was locked up in a psychiatry center in England. He was waiting to appear before the judge after he took his mother’s life at a family dinner.

Her parents had separated, initially the girl had stayed to live with her mother. However, after her uncle passed away, her mental health deteriorated and after several psychiatric visits, she went to live with his dad. On her 17th birthday, the man took her to her mom’s house, they wanted celebrate with the family. But something that night sparked uncontrollable anger in her.

Rowan Thompson went after her mother Joanna Thompson, she has it suffocated and hit with a knife 10 times. Then, he called the authorities and asked them to bring a “black bag”.

Rowan Thompson’s worsening conditions

The 17-year-old was locked up in a psychiatry center, pending trial. But in 2020, she started showing signs of malaise. She was hospitalized and within a few months she is dead. Doctors suspected her symptoms could be linked to the side effects of a drug she was given. But after two years it is the truth emerged.

The girl died as a result of one rare disease . She was suffering from hypokalemia, a condition that involves high potassium deficiency, muscle cramps, fatigue and hallucinations. She had come to weigh, from 71 kg, only 58 kg.

Investigators and doctors are now trying to figure out how Rowan may have started suffering from the condition suddenly.

The young woman’s father never hid what his daughter had done to his ex-wife. He never managed to explain what happened that night, it’s like someone else is possessed by Rowan: “We will never know what happened.”