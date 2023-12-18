17-year-old teenager denied having read the content of the messages; she also reportedly joined the first lady's LinkedIn

The 17-year-old teenager who hacked the X (formerly Twitter) profile of first lady Janja Lula da Silva last Monday night (Dec 11, 2023) told the PF (Federal Police) that he accessed her emails , but denied having read the content of the messages.

According to the portal g1, the young man told investigators that he accessed Janja's LinkedIn account but did not make any changes. Because he was a minor, the teenager was interviewed as an informant.

Furthermore, the young man declared that he only wanted to use the networks to make posts, but he regretted it because he did not imagine the repercussion the episode would have.

Janja's profile was invaded on the night of December 11th. The hacker attack was announced by the account itself, at 9:37 pm, with the following message: “Hacked by Ludwig and Smalkade”.

Read some of the publications below:

The PF realized, on December 12, 4 search and seizure warrants were issued in Minas Gerais against suspects. The action was authorized by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Two days later, on December 14, the PF unleashed an operation in Sobradinho, administrative region of Brasília, against a 17-year-old teenager.

In a statement, the PF reported that the targets maintained profiles on the Discord chat platform “who exchanged messages of a misogynistic and extremist nature”. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 592 kB).

Another identified target is João Victor, 25 years old. The miner produced hateful content on social media, such as showed O Power360. Ferreira was the target of the PF operation in Ribeirão das Neves (MG), where he lives. The city is located in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG).

After regaining control of his social network, Janja he requested holding platforms accountable in cases of hate crime. He also defended the possibility of banning the networks.