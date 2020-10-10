Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, accused of the murder of African American George Floyd, has the right to leave Minnesota after paying bail before the start of the trial. This was reported on Friday, October 9 by the TV company ABC…

The Hennepin County judge changed her earlier decision and allowed the former police officer to live in neighboring states pending trial, as he believed that Chauvin in Minnesota could be in danger. His release sparked protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The former police officer’s address will be shared with local law enforcement, who are ordered to maintain confidentiality. Chauvin must also carry a mobile phone with him and keep it switched on, charged and within reach so that he can be contacted at any time. He must also surrender his passport.

The judge’s decision says that the defense and prosecution agreed to the new terms.

On Wednesday, the defendant was released from prison after paying a $ 1 million bail.

The former police officer was taken into custody on 31 May. He was held in a prison in Minnesota. He is due to appear in court on March 8, 2021.

In late May, Floyd died in intensive care in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, after police officers used force against him. During the arrest, he complained that he could not breathe. The death of a man caused massive protests and riots not only in the United States, but also in Europe. After the incident, the Minneapolis authorities decided to reform the police in the city and cut the department’s budget.

In June, Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the American’s death, was released from prison.

On June 3, three more – Lane, Alexander Kuang and Tu Tao – aiding and abetting murder. The court set the bond for all detainees at $ 1 million.

On July 15, Floyd’s family sued the Minneapolis authorities, as well as four police officers who participated in the arrest.