Sam Bankman-Fried, who was extradited by the Bahamas, will stay at his parents’ California home until his trial in New York 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The founder of the FTX cryptocurrency platform, Sam Bankman-Fried, will remain in prison at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California (USA), until the start of the trial, in New York, in which he is accused of fraud, in exchange for the payment of US$ 250 million.

The judge presiding over the case against the young businessman, who appeared this Thursday (22) for the first time in the US court after being extradited by the Bahamas, where he lived and was arrested, has sanctioned this agreement, according to the local press.

Last week, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York released eight counts against Bankman-Fried, including wire fraud, money laundering and violating political campaign finance laws.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. Subsequently, at the end of the same month, the company’s new management appeared for the first time in the Delaware state bankruptcy court to begin the restructuring process.

Lawyers for the new management and its current boss, John Ray, claim that a “substantial amount” of the company’s assets may have been stolen or missing.

The new management also alleged that the company had a “total absence of corporate controls” and a lack of “reliable financial information”.

The platform, which was valued at US$ 32 billion, may have more than 1 million creditors worldwide. So far, the company has admitted it owes more than $3 billion to the top 50 creditors. However, Bankman-Fried blames part of the crash on the mass sale of cryptocurrencies that took place earlier this year.