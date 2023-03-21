Usa, the fate of Trump is being decided, indicted for illegal payments to Stormy Daniels, but also for extortion and conspiracy

Usa, the Manhattan court is deciding the fate of the former president Donald Trumpwho is likely to be indicted for i Black payments to pornstar Stormy Danielsfor extortion and conspiracy.

It is a hypothesis on which the magistrates are working as part of the investigation into the alleged man attempt to interfere in the 2020 presidential electionsthose that sanctioned the election of Joe Biden

Trump and the crimes of extortion and conspiracy in the investigation into the attempt to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections

The Atlanta Attorney’s Office is evaluating i extortion and conspiracy crimes in the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, in which he was later defeated by Joe Biden.

CNN reports it quoting a source close to the investigation and specifying that “the investigators have a large volume of substantial evidence relating to a possible conspiracy in and out of state, including records of phone calls, emails, text messages, documents, and testimony before a special grand jury.”

“Their work underscores the belief that the drive to help Trump was not just a grassroots effort that originated within the state.”

