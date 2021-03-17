NIn the opinion of the American secret services, Russia stood up for the then President Donald Trump in the run-up to the presidential election in November. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government “either carried out or at least approved” the attempted manipulation with “misleading or unfounded allegations” against challenger Joe Biden in the 15-page report released Tuesday by the office of Intelligence Coordinator Avril Haines.

“Other high-ranking officials” such as security and intelligence officials were also involved, “who, in our assessment, would not act without at least getting Putin’s tacit approval”. One of the strategies of the government in Moscow was to accuse Biden and his family of corruption in connection with Ukraine. Trump stumbled upon the Ukraine affair during his tenure and had to face an impeachment procedure.

Washington before sanctions against Russian government

The government in Washington will respond to the influence with sanctions against the government in Moscow as early as next week, said two people familiar with the matter to the Reuters news agency. The White House initially did not respond to a request for comment on whether sanctions would be imposed on Russia next week, which was first reported by the broadcaster CNN.

According to the report, other countries are also said to have sought to influence the presidential election, including a “multi-pronged covert campaign” by Iran designed to undermine Trump. As President, Trump pulled the United States out of a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran and imposed new sanctions.

No help for Biden from China

According to the paper, Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah also wanted to influence the outcome of the American election. Although the trials were “smaller in scope than those of Russia and Iran”. China, on the other hand, did not try to influence the election. Trump’s supporters had repeatedly claimed during the election campaign that China was interfering on Biden’s behalf.