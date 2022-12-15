Nicaragua and Russia signed a binational cooperation protocol with the aim of “strengthening” their electoral models, the Central American country’s regime announced this Thursday (15).

The so-called “Cooperation Protocol in the field of improving legislation, promoting the legal culture of voters, developing and using modern technologies in electoral processes and referendums and strengthening bilateral cooperation” was signed by representatives of the legislative powers of both countries, according to information officers.

“This cooperation will allow for an exchange of experiences that will lead to the institutional strengthening of our electoral models, each with its particularities that respond to the needs of our peoples,” the Nicaraguan authorities said in a statement.

The protocol was signed electronically the day before between the president of the Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua, Brenda Rocha, and her counterpart of the Central Electoral Commission of the Russian Federation, Alexandrovna Pamfilova, informed the government of Nicaragua.

Cited by the pro-government media, Brenda Rocha stated that the protocol is an “instrument that will serve to unite even more the ties and relations of friendship, solidarity and work that will allow us to continue advancing in a spirit of unity for the democratic and sovereign development of our peoples”.

In turn, Alexandrovna Pamfilova said that “with the signing of this protocol, our harmonious relationship reaches a new level and hopes to further develop the cooperation between our institutions, as well as the bilateral relations between our countries”.

Nicaragua signed the protocol on electoral matters with Russia after holding general and municipal elections in 2021 and 2022, respectively, whose processes were rejected by the international community due to accusations of fraud, elimination of three opposition parties and arrest of dissidents.

In the 2021 election, Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, were re-elected with seven opposition presidential candidates in prison and two others in exile.

Russia has also been accused of widespread fraud in electoral processes, such as the recent referendums on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions and the 2021 parliamentary elections, and the government routinely jails political opponents, such as Alexei Navalny, who pose a threat of defeat at the ballot box for Vladimir. Putin.