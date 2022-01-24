Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of corruption in a series of cases, said on Monday that he rejects a penalty negotiation agreement in which he would acknowledge his “moral flaws”, a concept that would put an end to his political career.

The former prime minister is accused of having received gifts – champagne, jewelry and cigars – from wealthy personalities, of trying to obtain favorable coverage in the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot and of favoring a telecommunications tycoon with the same objective.

Denounced for corruption, breach of trust and embezzlement, one of the longest-serving prime ministers in Israel’s brief modern history claimed to be innocent and accused the Justice of having plotted a “coup d’état” against him.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu’s camp has negotiated an agreement with the courts in which he would acknowledge his guilt in some cases to avoid an eventual prison sentence.

According to Israeli media, the agreement would include a “moral failure” clause, which would have the effect, under Israeli law, of preventing 72-year-old Netanyahu from being a member of Parliament for the next seven years, which would put an end to his political career. .

Netanyahu, the current leader of the right-wing Likud party, which heads the opposition, said the information that he had accepted culpability in some cases was “not correct”.

“I will continue to direct Likud […] with the aim of leading Israel,” added Netanyahu, who also thanked the “millions” of Israelis who “support him”.

According to analysts, his departure from political life would open the race for his succession in charge of Likud and would also weaken Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition, which brings together parties from different political spectrums unified based on opposition to Netanyahu.

