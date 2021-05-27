The swiss bank Julius Bär agreed on Thursday to pay 79.7 million dollars to the United States Justice after being charged with one count of conspiracy to launder money in connection with the International Football Federation (FIFA) corruption scandal.

In a virtual hearing in a federal court in Brooklyn, Judge Pamela Chen, who is handling the case, approved a pact by which the financial entity will be exempted from criminal proceedings in 42 months in exchange for meeting certain conditions and paying that amount , according to local media.

A representative of Julius Bär intervened in the investigation of the charge to declare not guilty and access what is known as a “deferred prosecution agreement”, which does not prevent the Swiss bank from being prosecuted for those allegations in another jurisdiction, according to the CNBC channel.

Last November, Julius Bär already announced that a provision of almost 80 million would be entered in his accounts after reaching an agreement with the US Department of Justice to “solve” the investigation into his role in the famous FIFAgate case.

Blatter, one of those targeted in the FIFAgate scandal.

The third largest private bank in Switzerland then revealed that it has been collaborating since 2015 with the US on its investigation into the corruption and money laundering plot that took place within the body that governs world football.

It also indicated that the “related regulatory process” that it faced in Switzerland for that reason was closed in February 2020, and assured that it was remedying the “identified shortcomings” in its business through a comprehensive program that began in 2016.

The deal comes nearly four years after the former banker Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who worked at Credit Suisse until 2010 and at Julius Bär until 2015, pleaded guilty in New York to falsifying documents and failing to report suspicions of money laundering within the network to authorities.

The FIFAgate, which broke out in 2015, involved some 40 senior officials, especially from the Concacaf (North America, Central America and Caribbean) and Conmebol (South America) federations.

Source: EFE