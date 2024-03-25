Former US president will be tried in New York on April 15; Republican talks about “electoral interference”

The 1st trial against former President of the United States Donald Trump was scheduled this Monday (25.Mar.2024). The Republican, who faces 4 lawsuits, will be tried for tax fraud on April 15, in New York (USA).

The former president is accused of bribing porn actress Stormy Daniels. He would have transferred around US$130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign so that Daniels would not disclose an alleged extramarital affair between them. The Republican denies the allegations.

The date was set after the Republican's lawyers requested more time to analyze new documents presented by the prosecution. Judge Juan Merchan questioned why the former president's defense had not requested an extension of time at last month's hearing.

Trump said scheduling the trial at this time would be “electoral interference”. Americans go to the polls in November of this year to elect the president. Joe Biden (Democrat) is seeking re-election and should have the former president as his main opponent.

However, according to the judge, the documents released have little effect on the case and the allegations made by Trump's defense against the Public Prosecutor's Office are serious.

“The fact that you don't have a case now is really concerning because the allegation that the defense makes in all of their documents is incredibly serious […] You are accusing the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the people involved in this case of misconduct and of trying to make me his accomplice.”said Merchan.

Still on the morning of this Monday (25th March), Donald Trump managed to reduce the value of another sentence, this time for civil fraud. Previously ordered to pay US$454 million, the former president will now be able to pay US$175 million, as long as the deposit is made within 10 days.