Luis Cláudio paid tribute to Marisa Letícia on her 74th birthday; the former first lady died in 2017

The president's youngest son Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Luís Cláudio Lula da Silva, 39 years old, said that his mother knew about his character and is protecting him. He is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend. He wrote in a publication about the birthday of former first lady Marisa Letícia. If she were alive, the PT member's ex-wife would have turned 74 this Sunday (April 7, 2024).

“She was my reference. My safe harbor. And I certainly miss it a lot. I know she is up there watching me and protecting me. I feel her hand on my head every day supporting me. She knows about her son's character. The strength that the education she gave us! And from her I learned to move forward! Not to fear the future”said in a post on Instagram.

The son of the Chief Executive commented indirectly on the accusation of aggression: “I feel sorry for those who wish us harm. I feel sorry for those who use lies against us”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Doctor Natália Schincariol, ex-girlfriend of Lula's son, filed a police report at the São Paulo Women's Police Station on April 2 for physical and psychological aggression. They had a relationship for 2 years. On Tuesday (April 2), the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) granted a protective measure.

Schincariol states that the attacks were “byphysical, verbal, psychological and moral nature” and would have intensified over time in the relationship.

According to the doctor, she had been attacked with a “elbow in the belly” during a fight with Luís Cláudio. She said that, due to the trauma caused by the alleged attacks, she had to be away from work for 1 month.

The doctor also stated that it was “threatened” to prevent the complaint from being made.

WHAT LULA’S SON SAYS

In a note released by X (ex-Twitter)the defense of President Lula's son claims that he was aware of the “fanciful statements” which they would have attributed to Luís Cláudio “untrue and fanciful attacks, whose lies fall within the types of crimes of slander, insult and defamation”.

The note signed by lawyers Galib Jorge Tannuri and Carmen Silvia Costa Ramos Tannuri also states that Schincariol could respond, for his allegations, for compensation for moral damages, “reasons why the relevant legal measures will be taken”.