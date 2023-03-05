Former president denied illegality of the parts; set was a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to Michelle

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied the illegality of the jewelry given as a gift by the Saudi Arabian government to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The pieces were brought to Brazil by the previous government in October 2021 and, according to the former head of the Executive, would be sent to the collection of the Presidency of the Republic.

“I am being accused of a gift I neither asked for nor received. There is no illegality on my part. I never practiced illegally. See my personal corporate card. I have never withdrawn or paid a penny on that card.”declared Bolsonaro in an interview with the broadcaster CNN released this Saturday (4.mar.2023).

UNDERSTAND

The newspaper State of S. Paulo published on Friday (3.mar) a report saying that the Bolsonaro government would have tried to bring diamond jewelry, valued at R$ 16.5 million, to Brazil without paying taxes.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government Fabio Wajngarten used his Twitter profile to call the Estadão report “fantasy narrative of millions” what will be “unmasked”.

Wajngarten also published the copy of a message sent to Saudi Arabia in which Brazil is grateful for the gift and informs that the pieces would be incorporated into the official Brazilian collection, in accordance with the legislation.

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro also criticized the report on the jewelry. In your profile On Instagram, Michelle shared an image in stories with the following message: “You mean, ‘I have all this’ and I didn’t know? My God! You’re going too far huh?! I’m laughing at the lack of fit of this print [sic] vexatious”.