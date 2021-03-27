22 days after his disappearance nothing is known about the whereabouts of the judicial employee of General Roca, Río Negro, Javier Videla (43). The last time he was seen, on March 3, only his desperate voice was heard from inside a vehicle driven by the rural laborer Antonio Colicheo (32).

According to Videla’s partner, Julio Sánchez (30), the worker was riding in a Chevrolet Vectra owned by Videla, when he arrived at their apartment located in the charming Villa de las Artes neighborhood of the city, asking him.

The moment he approached the window, after being called by Colicheo, a cry went through the night: “Julito, don’t come in, go, run!”. Videla would have exclaimed trapped in the trunk or in the back of the car. Colicheo immediately fired two shots at Sánchez aimed at the head that hit a door. Then he fled.

A day later, the police found the aggressor in the “La Perseverancia” field, some 80 kilometers from General Roca. Colicheo was taking a nap. When he was awakened by the police operation, he offered no resistance. They asked him for his name and he gave a false identity. The agents let it transpire that he remained silent. Taciturn.

The surprising thing about the case was that 275 meters from Colicheo’s bed, the agents discovered the semi buried and torn corpse of a woman. Forensic analysis showed that it was Claudia Alejandra Casmuz (29), a homeless girl with mental problems who had been taken, probably under deception, by Colicheo to the premises where she had been working for three months.

The young woman was shot in the shoulder, another in the head and blows that had broken both jaws. Colicheo had dug a grave and covered it with dry grass. The dogs in the area detected it.

Colicheo was arrested and on March 19 he was charged with the death of Casmuz and carrying a weapon of war. The attack against Sánchez and the illegitimate deprivation of freedom of Videla are still being investigated.

Colicheo’s cell phone does not reveal any activity from the moment he escaped from Videla’s apartment. Investigators suspect it is because he was in the field where there is no signal.

The killer has not said a word about where he left the court clerk. Those who spoke with him assure that it is a “murderer”, a “cold and” cynical “person who constantly changes the version of events. Clarion He tried to contact the prosecutor Luciano Garrido but there was no response.

Inside the vehicle in which Colicheo allegedly kidnapped Videla, a Chevrolet Vectra patent CK349, the investigators found blood in several places and on some clothes, a 9mm pistol, an embedded projectile, three served pods, the wallet and a fanny pack that they belonged to Videla. The contact between the two was thus proved.

Family and friends say they lost all hope of finding Videla alive.

His partner assures that Colicheo did “changas” for them and that they did not have a friendship or other type of relationship. A friend of Videla’s had recommended him to fix her sister’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Agile. “We have no link with him, he was just fixing our car,” Sánchez insisted.

Somehow Colicheo kept Videla’s own vehicle and that of his sister and by the time he kidnapped him he had been using them for a month despite the employee’s claims. It is said that Videla was about to report Coliche to the police.

Black river. Correspondent.

GL