Officials at the US Department of Justice said that federal prosecutors have indicted more than 300 people for their role in the Capitol riots in January.

The announcement came during a press conference about the threat of domestic terrorism by several federal law enforcement agencies, where officials said that the threat of violence committed by Americans will be a top priority for President Joe Biden’s administration, according to the American New York Daily News.

“The first briefing I received in my new job was about efforts to bring the perpetrators of the January 6 attack to justice,” said John Carlin, Deputy Attorney General who took office on January 21.

He added that about 280 of the more than 300 people accused of storming the US Capitol building last month were arrested in violent riots.