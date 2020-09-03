Narcotics Bureau investigating drug links in Sushant Singh Rajput case has got a 7-day remand of Zaid Vilatra. The accused drug dealer Zaid Vilatra was produced before the court on Thursday. Zaid was arrested by the NCB from Bandra area. The court, accepting the appeal of the NCB, has sent it to the NCB’s custody by 9 September. The remand copy has revealed that Zaid has revealed several Bollywood names in the drug racket.

Many big names revealed during interrogation

Our associate channel ‘Times Now’ has a remand copy of Zaid. It said that in the interrogation till now, Zaid has revealed many big names, who are involved in the drug racket, so it is necessary to be questioned on remand. Along with this, the remand copy also states that the NACB is investigating the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput case, in which many big names of Bollywood have been revealed.

Supply of drugs in Bollywood parties

The NCB arrested Zaid Vilatra and the Abdul Basit family from Bandra area two days ago. It is said that NCB officials have also recovered cash of Rs 9.55 lakh from Zaid. Reports show that Zaid has told the NCB so far during interrogation that the parties in the Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala areas of Mumbai have drug supplies.

Shouvik has a direct connection

In the interrogation, the accused drug dealer has revealed several big names of the industry, who buy and consume drugs. Explain that the direct connection of Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar to Ravi Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty has also come to light. Shauvik had identified Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda to Parihar and Parihar introduced Miranda and Shouvik to Vilatra.

NCB will call Shauvik for questioning

Shouvik Chakraborty’s drug chat has also revealed that his father, Indrajit Chakraborty, also used to take drugs. In a chat, Shouvik told the drug supplier that he needed drugs for his father. However, NCB also has Shouvik Chakraborty on its radar. He is said to be called for questioning on Friday.