Our associate channel ‘Times Now’ has a remand copy of Zaid. It said that in the interrogation till now, Zaid has revealed many big names, who are involved in the drug racket, so it is necessary to be questioned on remand. Along with this, the remand copy also states that the NACB is investigating the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput case, in which many big names of Bollywood have been revealed.
Supply of drugs in Bollywood parties
The NCB arrested Zaid Vilatra and the Abdul Basit family from Bandra area two days ago. It is said that NCB officials have also recovered cash of Rs 9.55 lakh from Zaid. Reports show that Zaid has told the NCB so far during interrogation that the parties in the Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala areas of Mumbai have drug supplies.
Shouvik has a direct connection
In the interrogation, the accused drug dealer has revealed several big names of the industry, who buy and consume drugs. Explain that the direct connection of Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar to Ravi Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty has also come to light. Shauvik had identified Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda to Parihar and Parihar introduced Miranda and Shouvik to Vilatra.
NCB will call Shauvik for questioning
Shouvik Chakraborty’s drug chat has also revealed that his father, Indrajit Chakraborty, also used to take drugs. In a chat, Shouvik told the drug supplier that he needed drugs for his father. However, NCB also has Shouvik Chakraborty on its radar. He is said to be called for questioning on Friday.
Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda Direct Connection to Drug Supplier!
