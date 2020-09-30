In Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of extortion and cheating has been registered against 5 persons including the Vice Chairman of the country’s famous Ansal Group. After this case filed by the district’s security agency operator, the police is investigating the case.Actually, Shubham Garg, who lives in A to Z Colony, Roorkee Road in Meerut district, runs a security agency under the name Radiance Main Power Solution Private Limited. According to Shubham, he had provided 36 security guards to Ansal Group’s Sushant City Colony in Meerut in 2019 through Star Facility Management Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ansal Group. Shubham Garg alleges that GM Sharma of Sushant City, AP Sharma and Ansal President Yogesh Gaba had been demanding Rs 5 lakh from him since the beginning to put his company’s guards on duty. But when Shubham refused to give this amount, his security agency’s services were terminated a few months ago without giving any reason. Not only this, the company officials handed over the colony to a housing society against the rules and deployed guards of another security agency there.

There was a commotion a few days ago

After this whole episode, there was a lot of uproar in the colony even a few days ago. Actually, Jagat Singh Dosa, president of the housing society, wanted to deploy security guards of another company there. While the guards of Shubham’s security agency were adamant about doing the same duty, saying that they have not received their salary for the last 6 months. In this entire episode, Shubham refused to remove his guards until he was not paid, stating that he owed Rs 50 lakh to Ansal Housing Society. After which the two sides agreed that the services of their security agency would be terminated after Shubham’s final payment. But in the meantime, members of the Ansal Group and Housing Society continued their agreement with the other security agency. Due to which there were ruckus in the colony for the last several days. The guards of both the security agencies got involved several times. At the same time, Shubham Garg was accusing Ansal Group officials of demanding extortion and threatening.

Case filed on complaint from ADG

According to Shubham, he had complained to the ADG in this matter, seeing that there was no hearing from the police station level. After which a report has now been lodged in the case at Paratapur police station. At the same time, CO Brahmapuri Amit Rai said that though the whole episode is related to a mutual dispute between two security agencies and the outstanding payment to the Ansal Group of a security agency. But despite this, serious sections including extortion and cheating against Shubham Garg’s vice chairman Pranav Ansal, Ansal Group Vice Chairman Pranab Ansal, Sushant City GM AP Sharma, Ansal SFML Director Ashish Sharma, Ansal President Yogesh Gaba and BJP leader Jagat Singh Dosa A lawsuit has been filed in The police are involved in the investigation of the matter.