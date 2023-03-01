According to Il Messaggero, during the Under-14 derby the Roma coach would have indulged in behavior contested by his opponents

Not only the arbitration controversies, the last one last night with the fourth official Serra. For José Mourinho, accusations have also arrived from the Lazio side for an episode that took place a few days ago in a youth championship.

The fact — As il Messaggero recounted, in Trigoria, during the derby in the Under 14 category followed by the coach of the first team of Roma, the Portuguese would have booed a Biancocelesti player, Alexandru Miloiu, during the execution of the penalty, and would have suggested to the Roma players of falling to the ground and feigning cramps to waste time. Details which, again according to the reconstruction, would have attracted the attention and reproaches of the Lazio coach Assumma.

The episode was also reported by the Lazio news site “VoceLazio”: “The Giallorossi players of the first team and Mourinho have assumed an attitude that goes against the lines of respect and sportsmanship, inviting the Under 14 boys to constantly wasting time given the advantage and would have insulted their opponents instead Shameful gestures especially by those who should set an example for these guys by representing the values ​​of sport”. See also Rome, how many amnesia in defense: the highlights of the knockout with Ludogorets- Video Gazzetta.it

March 1st – 4.19pm

