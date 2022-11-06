Elections the world is waiting for, as the competition between the Democratic Party headed by Joe Biden and his arch rival the Republican Party intensifies, in light of external crises that have repercussions and repercussions on the American interior, especially the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, so what will the Russian president gain from the results of that competition?

According to experts, Moscow is betting heavily on the results of those elections in the conduct of its military operation and its relationship with Washington, and here says Dr. Asif Melhem, Director of the Center “JSM” For the Moscow-based studies, “With the midterm elections for Congress and the approaching winter, the US authorities risk losing consensus on issues related to Ukraine.”“.

Dr. Asif Melhem explained that there are gains for Russia from the results of those elections, which are divided into::

First: the field

Military support for Kiev is significantly reduced, and over the past few days this has been paved by the Republicans, and the Democrats themselves have confirmed this .

Republicans block decisions of support for Kiev, whether financially or militarily, other than pressuring the Democratic administration to force Kyiv to negotiate .

Disabling military support, allowing Russia, with the advent of winter, to gain more territory, and most importantly to resolve the Battle of Kherson .

Second: politically

Putin is waiting to break the consensus on the issue of support for Ukraine, which Biden built in Washington, “Now, at last, the first cracks are starting to appear.” “.

The presence of the Republicans will ease the sanctions imposed on Moscow by Washington, and open the door to their easing, given the damage to the American economy from those sanctions. .

the current situation

On the current situation, Dr. Asif Melhem explained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has become a source of burden and annoyance for the West..

In Britain, it is seen as a source of absorption of money in light of the difficult economic and social conditions that the European continent is going through .

In recent weeks, some Democratic Party lobbies have tried to push for fighting the Kherson battle at any cost, and the necessity of achieving victory in it before the midterm elections in the US Congress begin. .

Western attempts to drain Russia have turned into a drain on Ukraine and the West itself, and the direct confrontation between Russia and the West has no political prospects at all, but rather a total destruction for all. .

The winner of the upcoming US elections will press to encourage Ukraine to negotiate with Russia; But the tone may differ from one party to another, no more .

Ukrainian betting

Kyiv is betting on the continuation of support given the seriousness of the situation towards Europe and Washington from Russian control, and here the Polish journalist Kamil Gil Katy says that there is already a split within the Republican Party, some of them wary about long-term financial support for Kiev, while others decided, on the contrary, on the contrary. Allocating another aid package more effectively and quickly to Ukraine.

And Camille Gil Katy added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that in both cases the support will not be cut, but in the worst circumstances it will be reduced; Stressing that Russia will not leave this opportunity to interfere and influence the elections for the sake of the Republicans, as happened in the election of former President Donald Trump.

On the other hand, Ukrainian officials are optimistic so far. Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said, “I have received many signals that no matter how the elections end, nothing will change, and I believe in that.” In the context, Europe fears that Washington does not fully understand how the war might end.

The truth is that the United States in particular, and the West in general, after they understood that the course of the crisis and its subsequent transformations would not be in their favor, began to follow the principle of “reducing loss is profit” to save face in this long confrontation.