The conflicts and claims that the presidential candidates of Morena have been dragging surfaced at the meeting on Thursday night in which the party chose the polling houses that will accompany its internal process of defining the candidacy. The result of the negotiations is already known: the representative of former Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Senator malu Micher decided not to sign the agreement in which the names of the four firms selected to carry out the “mirror surveys” were included. But, to reach that breaking point, a disturbance had to take place at the negotiating table in which there were accusations of pacts between some applicants and claims against the Morenista leadership for not excluding some polling companies questioned by the applicants. EL PAÍS has reconstructed aspects of the tense meeting through two representatives of the caps present at the table.

The meeting was led by the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the president of the party’s National Council, Alfonso Durazo. The general secretary, Citlalli Hernández, and the members of the Surveys and Elections commissions also participated. Each applicant sent a representation: for the former head of the Government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum attended by senator José Antonio Álvarez Lima and Juan Carlos Calatrejo; the former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López presented the businessman Arturo Ávila; The adviser Alejandro Rojas and the former mayor Néstor Núñez attended for Senator Ricardo Monreal; Carlos Puente, a member of the Green Party leadership, was represented by Senator Manuel Velasco, and Horacio Ervey Flores, a local politician from Nuevo León, attended by Deputy Gerardo Ferández Noroña. The meeting was expected to last an hour and a half. It ended up lasting six hours.

The main disagreement arose when the Commission of Surveys, as soon as the meeting began, announced that the decision had been made to exclude seven polling companies that in the state electoral processes of 2022 and 2023 published “distorted” or “discordant” projections regarding the results finally obtained at the polls. Some representatives protested that the criteria applied by the commission were excessively condescending with the polling firms. “The companies had to have completely failed in the forecast of their results, that is, basically not having guessed which candidate was going to win, to enter that list,” the sources have affirmed. A representative pointed out at the table that, since the fight for the Morenista presidential candidacy could be a very close competition, companies that had proven to have minimal margins of error should be chosen. “It was said that all companies that have had margins of error of 5% or more should be excluded,” added the sources consulted.

The representatives of Ebrard and Adán Augusto drew up, during the encirclement, a list of the firms that, in their opinion, should be banned from participating, for having published erroneous projections in the past. “It was a list of about 16 pollsters, do not think that there were few, there was a serious disqualification,” the sources have specified. In that list there were companies with several years of experience such as Covarrubias y Asociados, Mendoza Blanco y Asociados, De las Heras Demotecnia, Parametría, Buendía and Enkoll. Another firm listed was Massive Caller, because its surveys are by phone, not in housing.

The Morena leadership did not admit that it was vetoed a priori to any of the firms included in that blacklist. For the spokesmen for Ebrard and Adán Augusto, this meant violating the agreement approved by the National Council in June regarding polling companies: “Pollsters may not be proposed that in electoral processes of the recent past have presented distorted or manifestly inconsistent results with regarding the final results in electoral processes”.

Meeting of the Elections Commission, the Survey Commission and the president of the Morena Party Council with the representatives of the candidates for the National Coordination for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation. RS

The distrust of the duo was based, mainly, on the projections of the recent election of the State of Mexico, where the Morenista Delfina Gómez won the governorship by eight points of difference with respect to the PRI member Alejandra del Moral. Those elections showed that several firms disclosed estimates that were too far from the final result. For example, both Covarrubias and Mendoza Blanco published, separately, that Gómez would win with a 24-point lead; Enkoll indicated that the difference would be 18 points, and Parametría bet on 17 points. For Ebrard, in addition to the discrepancy in these projections, several other firms should be excluded for having collaborated with the Government of Mexico City when Sheinbaum was in office, which, in his opinion, may bias his measurements.

Despite the criticism, the Morena leadership proceeded to open the envelopes in which each corcholata He proposed two companies of his choice, to then draw lots and choose only four. None of the former foreign minister’s proposals was among the selected firms (Sheinbaum, Monreal, Adán Augusto and Velasco won). Above all, two polling houses from the ex-chancellor’s black list were elected.

According to the sources, the representatives of Ebrard and Adán Augusto pointed out the existence of a pact between two applicants, Sheinbaum and Velasco. According to the accusation, which was made manifest at the negotiating table, Velasco would have proposed two signatures favorable to the former president of the capital, with which, in fact, Sheinbaum would have nominated more pollsters than the rest and increased his advantage. The senator’s representative, Carlos Puente, denied the accusation.

“All this took a long time of discussion, which ended in a Solomonic decision of the Commission of Surveys that, once the pollsters were unsuccessful, it could be assessed in the commission, not at the table, if any of those that remained should to be included in the list of those who could not participate”, stated one of the representatives consulted. This was later confirmed by Mario Delgado, who said that it was possible to replace the finalists only if one of them told the party that they could not or did not agree to participate in the exercise.

The representatives of Sheinbaum, Velasco, and Noroña fully subscribed to the agreement of the selected companies. The envoys of Adán Augusto and Monreal signed it “under reserve”; One of them pointed out at the table that the ex-chancellor’s criticisms are legitimate and must be addressed to avoid an imminent internal rupture. This Friday, in an effort to calm the waters, Monreal offered to give Ebrard his place among the selected pollsters. The participants in the meeting, including Senator Micher, were forced to sign a confidentiality agreement before a notary public not to reveal the names of the finalist companies.

