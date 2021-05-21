The Lebanese Parliament will meet today, Friday, to discuss a letter written by President Michel Aoun saying that it has become “evident” that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is “unable to form a government capable of rescuing” the country from its financial crisis.

The message comes after months of political negotiations to form a government and was referred to Parliament, which will convene today for discussion.

The caretaker government has been temporarily running the country’s affairs since its resignation after a massive explosion at a warehouse in Beirut port in August. The explosion further complicated the task of saving an economy that has been in a state of disrepair since late 2019.

President Aoun wrote in his message, “It has become evident that the President-designate is unable to form a government capable of salvation and meaningful communication with foreign financial institutions, international funds and donor countries.”