US campuses have become the rearguard of the Gaza war. The numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the atmosphere of hostility and insecurity that many Jewish students say they feel have put the rectorates on the ropes, which are torn between the protection of the constitutional right to freedom of expression and the pressure from employers and donors to centers stop, and even punish, any manifestation considered anti-Semitic. The increasingly bitter crisis has already claimed its first victim, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, who presented her resignation on Saturday, dragging along the president of the board of trustees.

In an exercise of political opportunism, Republicans have seen a golden opportunity to attack campuses, which they consider bastions of the radical left and political theories. woke up, but this time they have had unexpected allies, the Democrats: on issues of anti-Semitism, such as aid to Israel, there are no half measures and the two parties close ranks, except for a few names from the progressive wing of the Democrats . Because the heated debate over anti-Semitism on campuses is not just another manifestation of the cultural wars waged by Republicans against their adversaries; It is a visceral issue, which the Gaza war has exacerbated.

An online petition demanding the resignation of Liz Magill, which in a few hours accumulated 24,000 signatures, was the final straw last week that precipitated the resignation of the chancellor of Penn, as the University of Pennsylvania, which belongs to the exclusive Ivy League, is known. . Magill had appeared a day earlier before the Republican-controlled House Education Committee, along with her Harvard and MIT colleagues, Claudine Gay, and Sally Kornbluth. Far from calming things down, the evasive responses of the three women to an inquisitorial interrogation by the members of the Committee fueled further criticism. Congressmen and donors considered that the rectors had put themselves in profile when it came to explicitly condemning calls for the genocide of Jews on campuses. Penn donor's threat to withdraw her $100 million contribution, coupled with petition on-line and harsh criticism from the Governor of Pennsylvania and even the White House, determined Magill's resignation. The next could be Gay's, despite the fact that more than 650 members of the faculty have signed a letter supporting him and against his dismissal by the governing board. Democrats on Friday considered the rectors' responses “unacceptable.”

At stake, in addition to irreconcilable ideas, is the millionaire budget of elite universities. Pennsylvania has a budget of 21 billion dollars and Harvard, 50 billion, and the flight of donors dissatisfied with the management of war protests has opened a dangerous waterway. But the rise in reports of anti-Semitic incidents – sometimes a simple ceasefire slogan or an intifada cry, perceived as threatening by some students – has also prompted a Department of Education investigation that now reaches A dozen centers, including Harvard, Pennsylvania, and Columbia, New York, may be the driving force behind the debate. All of them must answer for the alleged violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or origin. Programs accused of violating this title could lose federal funding. One of the lawsuits, signed by an Israeli Penn senior, claims that the university has become “an incubator of virulent anti-Jewish hatred.”

The lukewarmness with which Magill, like Gay, responded to the incisive questions of Republican Elise Stefanik, a self-confessed Trumpist and vehicle of conspiracy theories such as the great replacement, determined his end. In a golden minute that went viral, just a clip of the more than five-hour session, Stefanik goaded the rectors by asking them if the calls for the genocide of Jews chanted in some protests violated the university's code of conduct. “It depends on the context,” Magill and Gay responded, underscoring the constitutional obligation to preserve the debate of ideas and free expression. The two had been legally trained by a major law firm and faced the commission as if it were a trial, not a supposedly informative appearance.

Criticism over pre-war Palestinian festival

“They showed no emotion or anguish, and simply answered as if it were a math test,” criticized Democratic Representative Steve Cohen, a progressive Jew. His responses, aimed at not compromising them, fueled the anger even more and both were forced to rectify it a day later, ensuring that anyone who invokes violence will have to answer for it. Two days later, Magill resigned. Republican Stefanik stated that her resignation is “just the beginning,” and that Gay will be next. “This forced resignation of the rector of Penn is the minimum that can be demanded,” she published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

But the gag goes further. Magill was also criticized for allowing a festival of Palestinian literature to be held in September – days before the atrocious Hamas attack that sparked the war – which featured, among other speakers especially critical of Israel, the Pink Floyd musician. Roger Waters. For Peter Beinart, professor at New York University and author of an excellent blog on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, the university protests in which cries of intifada or “from the river to the sea” (expel the Jews from the Jordan) are chanted to the Mediterranean) and its equation with anti-Semitism and calls for violence “are misplaced nonsense and an effort to control the discourse on Israel and Palestine,” he has written in X. Beinart considers that the controversy is a distraction maneuver to move the focus away from what is happening in Gaza.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), which staunchly defends freedom of expression on campuses, has also defended the rectors, arguing that context does matter and that censorship would ultimately be more harmful than own speech. “Even a strict ban on calls for genocide – a term with a controversial meaning – would inevitably be applied in an arbitrary or discriminatory manner,” the group in X has warned.

As the Associated Press agency recalled this Sunday when summarizing the controversy, a popular song chanted in pro-Palestinian demonstrations has been distorted as a call for Jewish “genocide.” “Israel, we accuse you of genocide” is a typical refrain heard at marches in favor of the Palestinians, explains the agency, which has visited more than a dozen US campuses. Both pro-Palestinians and pro-Jews present at these protests admit that the protesters have not shouted: “We want a Jewish genocide,” the agency assures.

As the death toll in Gaza rises, an increasing proportion of demonstrations in American cities have been in support of the Palestinians, according to a tracker from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. At the same time, almost half of the pro-Israel protests recorded worldwide have taken place in the United States, according to the same tool. Opinion polls show that younger Americans, in particular, are more sympathetic to the Palestinians since the conflict began.

