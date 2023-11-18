This came against the backdrop of a report published on Thursday by Media Matters, a non-governmental organization that combats media misinformation, in which it said that advertisements for major technology companies (Apple, Oracle, and IBM) appeared on X near pro-Hitler publications. And the Nazis.

The American information technology giant IBM announced on Thursday that it would suspend its advertisements on “X” after a report showed that it was close to pro-Nazi posts on the platform.

IBM told Agence France-Presse that the company “has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination, and we have immediately suspended all of our advertising on X pending an investigation into this completely unacceptable situation.”

An X official explained to Agence France-Presse that the platform had “cleaned” the accounts cited by Media Matters, which would no longer be able to monetize ads on the network.

He added that the posts themselves would be labeled as “sensitive content.”

The European Commission also suspended its advertising campaigns on the “X” platform due to “an increase in misinformation.”

European Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said: “We have seen a worrying increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social networks in recent weeks, and this of course includes X.”

He added: “Therefore, we recommended that our devices refrain from conducting advertising campaigns” on the platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

On Friday, the White House condemned Musk’s “hateful promotion” of anti-Semitism.

In response to a post by Musk in which he adopted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, White House spokesman Andrew Bates considered it “unacceptable” to repeat a “heinous lie” in this way.

He added, “We condemn in the strongest terms this hateful promotion of anti-Semitism and racial hatred, which contradicts our basic values ​​as Americans,” adding, “We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hatred, and a duty not to remain silent about anyone who attacks the dignity of his American citizens and undermines the safety of our communities.”

The White House’s comment came in response to Musk’s response to an anti-Semitic post on the “X” platform by saying, “I told the actual truth.”

The White House and American media considered that the original publication referred to an old conspiracy theory about the existence of a secret plan by Jews to bring irregular immigrants to the United States to weaken the dominance of the white majority.

One of the people who circulated this theory was the perpetrator of a shooting attack in a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2011, which led to the death of 18 people.

Musk sparked great controversy in the United States recently after he expressed his opinion on the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which killed about 12,000 Palestinian civilians.

In an interview with broadcaster Alex Friedman, Musk warned of the consequences of the genocidal crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians, saying: “If you commit genocide against an entire people, you will leave behind many living people who will consequently be haters of Israel.”