Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Accusations that the Russian army used chemical weapons persist in the war in Ukraine. Kiev is collecting evidence against the Moscow regime.

Kiev – Is this the next crime of which the Russian army is guilty in the Ukraine war?

Ukraine War: Did Moscow Autocrat Vladimir Putin Use Chemical Weapons?

While Germany has sent further arms deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces and the Russian invasion troops are advancing in the Donbass, Kiev is gathering evidence against Vladimir Putin’s Moscow regime. The accusation of using chemical weapons in violation of international law is being raised. This is reported by the British The Times.

The London daily accompanied a Ukrainian investigative team and spoke to injured soldiers, among others. Allegations that the Russians are allegedly using chemical weapons in the bloodshed between Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia have been around for some time.

Russian soldiers are given gas masks. Did Moscow also use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war? © IMAGO / SNA

Ukraine’s losses: Is the Russian army dropping poisonous grenades?

Now, for example, a Ukrainian soldier accused the Russian army of allegedly using a drone to drop a grenade containing chemical poisons over a trench. Most of the soldiers were able to put on gas masks, but not everyone managed to do so in time. “I was holding the defensive line at the other end of the trench and didn’t see the grenade fall, just the thick, green smoke swirling around everywhere,” said Anton Shmahai, a machine gunner in the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade. The Times: “I inhaled a lot of it. My exposed skin and throat burned. Tears streamed from my eyes and it felt like they were burning. I lost consciousness.”

Other soldiers eventually pulled a gas mask over his head. “I still have trouble breathing. The smoke penetrated the ground, our clothes, our sleeping bags and our food. It smelled like a mixture of ammonia and garlic,” said Shmahai. The team of reporters interviewed him in a military hospital in the southern region of Zaporizhia.

Was the pesticide chloropicrin used? Accusations against Russia from Kiev and the USA

Britain, Ukraine and the USA had previously accused Moscow of using chloropicrin, a chemical that causes suffocation symptoms. The chemical is nevertheless used as a pesticide in agriculture in many countries. In humans, chloropicrin can cause irritation of the lungs, eyes and skin, as well as vomiting and nausea. However, clear evidence against the Russian army and the Putin regime has apparently not yet been presented in this context.

Russia had used “the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces” in violation of the United Nations Chemical Weapons Convention, the US State Department said at the beginning of May. Russia had also used irritants as a means of warfare in Ukraine. This was also a violation of the UN Chemical Weapons Convention, Washington said at the time.

Chemical weapons use by Russia? Ukrainian team collects evidence

According to American observations, the use of such chemicals was “not an isolated case,” the US Department explained at the time. And further: The Russian invading troops were probably trying to use these chemical substances to force Ukrainian soldiers out of fortified positions and into more defensive lines. Now a Ukrainian investigative team is supposed to present solid evidence against the Moscow regime. (pm)