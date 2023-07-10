A sense of panic swept through this weekend among many of the BBC’s stars. the tabloid newspaper the sun had revealed on Friday that a public corporation presenter had paid up to 40,000 euros over three years to a young man in exchange for photos of him with sexual content. When that exchange began, the alleged victim was 17 years old and still a legal minor. The mother, who filed a complaint on May 19 and saw a month later how the alleged perpetrator was still in front of the cameras, assures that her son spent the money received on crack (rock cocaine, which is smoked).

The BBC did not act forcefully until Thursday, when it received new accusations against the presenter “of a different nature”, according to its director general, Tim Davie, explained in an internal email to all employees. The suspect was suspended and removed from the screen. But since it all happened with a weekend in between, many well-known faces and voices in public broadcasting were quick to publicly deny that they were the subject of the investigation: Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine, Jon Kay, Nicky Campell and even Gary Lineker, the ex-soccer player and star of sports entertainment, went to social networks to stop the beginnings of harassment they were suffering.

The management of the public corporation met this Monday with the London Metropolitan Police to collaborate in an investigation that has once again put the BBC in the spotlight. Public pressure is growing for the presenter’s name to be made known, but the matter still generates enough legal and factual doubts for the entity to want to maintain a prudent attitude. “This is a complex and ever-changing set of circumstances, and we are working as quickly as we can to establish the facts and take informed next steps. It is very important to address these matters fairly and carefully,” the company said in a public statement.

“We still do not know all the data, we are moving in speculative terrain,” Interior Minister Suella Braverman told ITV. “But in the case of allegations as serious as these, it is clear that a rapid response is absolutely essential to safeguard both the purposes of obtaining justice and maintaining a proper image,” added Braverman.

The UK government has suggested that the BBC needs to explain its slow response. It was about six weeks before the matter reached Davie’s office. “When the time comes, it may be necessary to carry out an investigation into the way in which these allegations were handled,” Justice Minister Alex Chalk said.

The Sun, As any other tabloid newspaper would do, it has exploited its exclusive in the last 72 hours, but the way in which it doses the information, and a certain ambiguity in the story, serve to understand that the BBC and the Government have preferred, for the moment, to be cautious . The newspaper reported on Monday that the presenter made two “panic calls” to the young man shortly after the news was published. “What have you done?” He asked his alleged victim, and insisted that he stop his mother, who was the one who was talking to the newspaper.

“We just wanted the BBC to force him to stop what he was doing,” said the woman, who on Saturday delivered a report with all the details to investigators from the public corporation. “I have been through hell that has lasted for three years. The impact of all this has been terrifying. My son, who was a terrific student, had a radical behavior change. For, me, it was that man who supplied my son with crack. I would not have had access to that money if it hadn’t been for him,” said the mother.

Accustomed to the constant scrutiny of other media outlets, and to the Conservative Party’s sometimes clearly hostile attitude against it, the BBC has navigated several crises in recent years. The idea, however, of a new sexual scandal with minor victims has brought to the memory of many the darkest stain in the history of the corporation: the case of Jimmy Savile. Years after the death of the eccentric music show host Top of the Pops, the British found out about all the sexual abuse he committed throughout his career, taking advantage of his popularity and his closeness to power. In 2013, a study by the London Metropolitan Police and the NSPCC children’s advocacy institution reviewed almost 500 rape and harassment complaints filed in a few months by 13 police departments across the country and concluded that the presenter had committed a minimum of 214 crimes against sexual freedom, of which more than 70 women and girls had been direct victims, one of them only eight years old.

At the end of April, the then chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, eventually resigned, after facing months of discontent and rebellion that had spread among public service workers and numerous Conservative and Labor MPs. An independent report accused Sharp of having helped former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who precisely appointed him to the position, to obtain a personal loan of more than 900,000 euros in 2020 that would allow him to get out of his financial troubles.